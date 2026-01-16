The Traitors US season 4 episode 5: A banishment gets personal?

We knew entering this week that there were going to be two episodes of The Traitors US season 4 — and these were packed full of content. Not only that, but it contained easily one of the most dramatic confrontations we’ve seen between Colton Underwood and Michael Rapaport.

After the banishment of Tiffany, we saw Rapaport immediately start tearing into the former Bachelor, noting that he got the move wrong time and time again. This started to annoy everyone, mostly due to the fact that it kept other discussions from happening.

Where things got so much worse for Michael was when he said at the roundtable that “Nobody would be better at holding a secret than you” in regards to Colton. This was immediately taken as a remark tied to his sexuality, as he came out following his time on the ABC reality show. He claimed it had nothing to do with that, but that could not shift the sentiment of the other players. It was so out of line that Natalie Anderson and others started to feel like he was more trouble than he was worth — even as a Faithful.

Michael was banished in a near-unanimous fashion, bringing an unceremonious end to his time on the show. What is interesting is that despite being the target of much of his diatribe tonight, Colton still is in serious danger due to something unrelated: It getting back to Lisa Rinna that he was throwing her name out there. She now seems fully committed to taking him out, but there is a problem — if no one took a shield during the last challenge, no one will be murdered going into the next breakfast. That could give him a little bit of time to recover, but at the same time, he could be targeted at the next banishment, as well.

