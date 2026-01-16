The White Lotus season 4: Chris Messina reportedly in talks

For everyone out there excited to see The White Lotus season 4 eventually arrive on HBO, here is another reason to be. We have another bit of apparent casting news to share, and this also features a familiar face front and center.

So what more can we say? That is quite simple. According to a report coming in from Deadline, Based on a True Story actor Chris Messina is in discussions to appear in the Mike White drama, which is slated to take place in France. Alexander Ludwig and AJ Michalka are the only two actors confirmed to be a part of the new season; Helena Bonham Carter’s name has also been in discussion, but that has not been confirmed.

We do think that Messina would be a great addition to the season 4 cast, especially because of his ability to play both comedic and dramatic roles. This show does balance a lot of stuff at the end of the day, and that is likely going to continue.

So when are we going to learn the full cast?

Well, odds are we will find something out in the months ahead, mostly because of the fact that production will be kicking off before too long. There is no specific word as to the overall theme of the season, but season 3 was heavily about spirituality and Eastern religion. You can argue that season 4 will be about wealth, but that’s a given — all of the guests of a given White Lotus have money. Where things get interesting is how certain people end up using their money. What are their motives? How they treat people in different economic standings?

