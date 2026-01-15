Is Matlock new tonight on CBS, January 15, 2026?

Is Matlock new tonight on CBS? We know that it has been several weeks now since the last installment of the show aired. With that, why wouldn’t you want more of the Kathy Bates series in the relatively near future?

Well, we would love nothing more than to be able to share more details here — but this is where the unfortunate news comes into play. The series remains on its long midseason hiatus, and we are stuck waiting here to see the show back on the other side of the Olympics. We do hope that there are more details to come as for what lies ahead, and we tend to think that the show is going to balance out some case-of-the-week plots with some other stuff that matters in the long-term.

One other thing that we are wondering at this point is simply whether we are going to getting news on season 3 before Matlock comes back. After all, the show has been not just successful, but also really well-received creatively. There are not that many other shows on network TV that remain awards contenders, and that could help it stand out and survive for quite a while moving forward.

Before we go, there is one other question we’re thinking about — could Bates get some of her former American Horror Story co-stars on board at some point, even if it is just a small gig? There are, after all, so many awesome people who are a part of that world who would be great here. This is one of those shows where there are a lot of different one or two-episode gigs available.

What do you want to see moving into Matlock when season 2 arrives?

Do you think that we’re going to be getting a season 3 renewal sooner rather than later? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some additional updates.

