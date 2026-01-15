The Traitors UK season 4 episode 9 spoilers: Pressure mounts…

Tomorrow night on BBC One you are going to be seeing The Traitors UK season 4 episode 9 — so what can we say?

Well, for starters, we should just continue to note our surprise that somehow, we continue to see both Rachel and Stephen around as Traitors. One of the biggest suspected Traitors in Sam is now gone, and the Faithful have to live with getting it wrong. Moving forward, we do tend to think that it will be harder for the people in actual power to survive — so does it mean that they need to get out some of the better hunters? We do tend to think that Jessie has shown to be one of the better players so far.

If you look below, you can see the full The Traitors UK season 4 episode 9 synopsis with other news on what is ahead:

It’s been an emotional few days for the Faithful, but the Traitors’ latest gameplay only makes them more determined than ever to uncover their identity. The mission puts the Traitors under intense pressure, which continues to build at the Round Table as everyone attempts to deflect scrutiny – but who will succeed? While the players spend the evening reflecting on their time in the game, they discover that the Traitors’ next move could be a double-edged sword.

Given that we are close to the end of the season, we do tend to think that the producers may have enough twist or two coming. It would be fun to see a Traitor or two actually win, mostly because the endgame is historically so tough for them. However, we are in a world now where we saw Alan Carr pull it off on the celebrity version — so is it still possible here?

What do you want to see moving into The Traitors UK season 4 episode 9?

