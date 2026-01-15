Fallout season 2 episode 6 spoilers: How does Lucy move forward?

Next week is poised to bring Fallout season 2 episode 6 on the air and within that, there are an array of all-important questions. For Lucy, an obvious one is whether she is going to be okay back in the clutches of her father.

Also, at the same time, will she actually think that she killed The Ghoul? It is an interesting idea to consider given that the guy was impaled, and it seems like she was unconscious before she could see the end result of anything. She may enter this new, unfortunate chapter without the knowledge that Walton Goggins’ character could still come for her. Would he want to after all this? It seems unlikely but at the same time, it feels like he’d understand why she wanted him dead at that very second.

Speaking to Cinema Blend, Ella Purnell was asked what Lucy may know about The Ghoul and his ability to heal himself, and she gave a rather curious response:

… I don’t know. I mean, obviously a lot of the actual physiological response of a ghoul is down to the game, and I can’t speak to that. But I do think it’s curious that Lucy doesn’t know and probably has never thought to ask, you know, as lovely and optimistic as Lucy is, she does still have a spoiled, selfish and naive element to her that comes from being raised in the vault.

So with all of this, we are set up now in an interesting place where Lucy could still be surprised, but we do imagine that there is a lot of carnage that will come over the remaining three episodes. We also do have to leave open the possibility here that The Ghoul may still not get what he wants when it comes to his family. Even though he was told one thing, does that really mean he will get it?

What do you think Lucy’s story is going to look like heading into Fallout season 2 episode 6?

