Fallout season 2 episode 5: Is The Ghoul dead?

If the goal entering Fallout season 2 episode 5 was to deliver one of the biggest surprises so far, let’s just say mission accomplished. We’d been spending the past several weeks starting to think that Lucy and The Ghoul were getting to a better place in their relationship. However, the story this week was a reminder of just how one offer can change it.

After all, the moment that The Ghoul was offered the chance to turn over Lucy in return for something regarding his family’s safety, he took it. He may not have liked it, but that does not matter. He was ready to hand her over, to the point where Lucy was tranquilized.

What The Ghoul was not prepared for was Lucy force-punching him straight out the window, impaling him in the process. If Walton Goggins’ character was a normal human, it would be easy to assume that he was dead.

However, here is your reminder that The Ghoul is not normal, and has already survived since the time of the blasts already. He can regenerate and recover and with that in mind, he should be just fine. We also tend to think that he’d even understand why Lucy did what she did, given the fact that he committed such a harsh betrayal. We do think there is more story to play out here in the present — but the question is just what it will ultimately look like.

There are only three more episodes left this season — based on what we saw throughout this week, they are likely going to be getting more chaotic from here. Is Lucy going to decide that she needs even more revenge on The Ghoul at this point?

