Is Game of Thrones – Jon Snow spin-off alive … and with Arya?

Is there any hope at this point of a Game of Thrones spin-off coming with Arya Stark as the lead role? It is something to wonder about at present, but whether we are going to get it still remains to be seen.

The latest news on this subject comes courtesy of The Hollywood Reporter, who notes that there are renewed conversations about the previous Jon Snow spin-off idea, one that would shift the setting to Essos and add Maisie Williams’ character to the mix. Drops of God writer Quoc Dang Tran has been brought in to help flesh out a possible idea here.

While all of this is intriguing, an HBO insider tells the aforementioned publication that nothing can be viewed as certain at present:

“We are very interested and excited by the prospect of a sequel but also keenly aware of how high the bar of execution needs to be.”

The question we would have at this point is whether or not you can really bank on Kit Harington coming back. While he was one of the originators behind the previous Jon Snow spin-off, he has come out since and said that he does not feel the need to reprise the role any longer.

Would this show be a huge hit?

Honestly, we’re optimistic given that Jon and Arya were two of the most popular characters and while this would not correct the mistakes of the previous series, it could make it that at least two people have a better endgame. Also, our hope is that A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will show further that this universe does not need to be massive in scale all the time in order to have great stories.

Do you think that a Game of Thrones spin-off with Jon and Arya could work?

