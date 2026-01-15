Landman season 2 episode 10 (finale): Huge cliffhanger ahead?

This weekend on Paramount+ we are going to be seeing Landman season 2 episode 10 — the all-important finale is here! This is a time in which a lot of the huge plotlines we’ve seen all season are likely going to come to a head.

With that being said, though, are we going to get full resolution to any of them? That is something that writer / executive producer Taylor Sheridan spent a lot of time debating, especially since we have seen him go multiple ways on this in the past. Think back to Yellowstone, a series that did at times tie up many loose ends. However, it also delivered one of the biggest cliffhangers ever when he came close to killing multiple Duttons at the end of a given episode. Cliffhangers are effective when you make people eager for more but at the same time, they can be over-exploited. If you have them all the time, do they matter anymore?

Now as for what the likely cliffhanger here could be, it really comes back to the decision Cami made to fire Tommy Norris at the end of this past episode. She may think he was standing in the way of something she wanted, but there are reasons for his state of mind. We can easily see her pushing forward on a plan that leads to disaster, one where her own future with M-Tex could be up in the air. While her life may not hang in the balance, others could.

Beyond this, is there a chance that Gallino gets some of his people to go on the offensive? If you are to map out a scenario where Tommy or some of his family are in danger, though could be it. We do like to think that all of the family time (polarizing as it may be) this season is building towards something more…

