Landman season 2 episode 10 (finale) spoilers: Who keeps fighting?

We are just a matter of days away now from the Landman season 2 finale and from where we stand, there are so many stories to be curious about. When it comes to Tommy, for example, the man is totally adrift and understandably so after being fired on this past episode. What will he do now? Meanwhile, is Cami going to find herself in bigger trouble without him around?

We do tend to think that when it comes to Billy Bob Thornton and Demi Moore’s characters, there is a reckoning that could be at play. However, there is also a recovery ahead potentially for Cooper and Ariana after the horrific assault on her. This is something that she will need to recover from.

Now, with that being said, it does not appear that Ariana is going to let her past or this terrible event take over her life. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter ahead of the finale, here is some of what Paulina Chávez had to say:

Absolutely. I think they are two people that, no matter what life throws at them, they are going to stick together no matter what. And I think it makes them stronger for it, and individually, so much stronger. I don’t think this is something that’s going to defeat Ariana in any way. I think it proves to herself and to the audience that she is a very strong person who is a fighter.

Given that Landman already has a season 3 renewal, we hope that their story is set up in a way that extends into it. We do think there’s a chance that at least one major character gets written off (or killed off) at the end of the season, but we’d be very surprised if it was Cooper or Ariana. How could it given how much we have been set up to root for them?

