Bridgerton season 5: A tease for Eloise or Francesca?

Heading into the premiere of Bridgerton season 4 on Netflix later this month, we are happy to know that most attention is going to be on Benedict. His impending relationship with Sophie Baek could very well be the most exciting one we’ve seen on the series so far.

So what about beyond that? Well, let’s just say that a featured romance could be in the cards for either Eloise or Francesca, at least according to showrunner Jess Brownell.

Speaking to Deadline at the recent season 4 premiere, the executive producer had a rather fantastic tease for both season 5 as well as season 6, which has already been confirmed:

“Both characters with the initials on my pocket squares will get seasons in five in six … In what order? I can’t say.”

So what were those initials? Think E, presumably for Eloise alongside F for Francesca. Both of these storylines have been hinted at in some ways already. In speaking further about the order of things, we know already that Bridgerton the show will switch things up from what happened in the books, at least if they arrive at a point where it suits them in order to do just that. We certainly do think that there are merits to them doing this once again, though it remains to be seen whether or not they will.

When could we learn something more definite?

Given the nature of this series and its history, let’s just say that we would personally not be that shocked in the event that the season 4 finale gives you either a cliffhanger or some sort of compelling tease. They will, after all, want you to keep watching, and this show needs that given that there are such long breaks between seasons.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

