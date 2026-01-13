Doctor Who season 16: Peter Capaldi’s fascinating thoughts

While the exact status of a Doctor Who season 16 still remains unclear, the series is still set to have a Christmas Special a little bit later this year. There is more of a future to prepare for, and the question then becomes what said future is going to look like.

Ultimately, we know with the past two seasons featuring Ncuti Gatwa, the idea was to turn the British sci-fi saga into an international brand. It had both a bigger budget and also a Disney+ streaming deal — moving forward, we know that the latter is now gone. Questions still remain when it comes to the former.

This is where we get to pose an interesting question — is Doctor Who really at its best when it operates in a big space? If you were to ask former star Peter Capaldi, the answer is not necessarily a yes. Just check out his own reflections on the subject to the Mirror:

“The show became very, very big. And it was never like that when I loved it. So it became a different thing. I think the responsibilities of playing the part became more … There were more of them, there were more things that you had to do rather than just, I mean, I think in the old days, you know, if you were John Pertwee or Tom Baker or something like that, you probably, you know, you spend most of your year making it and then a bit of your year promoting it. But it wasn’t this in-your-face kind of thing that suddenly was really important to the BBC, or suddenly really important to a brand that had to be maintained.”

What we do take away from Capaldi’s comments is that the series may be better off as an underdog, and a show that is a cool thing for people to discover. Whether or not the BBC believes this now remains to be seen, but we hardly think it needs some huge budget to succeed. The most important thing here remains quite simple: Imagination.

