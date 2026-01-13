Bridgerton season 4 spoilers: A new masquerade tease!

There are so many different things worth talking about as we head into Bridgerton season 4 on Netflix — so what should we discuss here first?

Well, many of you may be aware that the big crux of the upcoming story is the relationship between Benedict Bridgerton and Sophie Baek, one that really sparks thanks to a masquerade ball where identities are sealed. This sets the stage for what can really be described as a unique sort of Cinderella story where people come together despite their class backgrounds.

Obviously there is a heavy romance angle to this particular story, but why not also talk the ball itself for a moment? Speaking to Swooon, here is some of what Hannah Dodd (who plays Francesca) had to say about working on this particular sequence:

“The masquerade was so much fun because it was really close to the beginning of filming, so it’s such a nice bonding experience for all of the new cast as well … We got to really spend a lot of time [together] because balls take about two weeks to film anyway.”

These ball sequences are also what a lot of the series is known for at this point, as these are huge, sprawling, and feature so many characters all in a confined space.

As for Francesca’s story, it is clearly one to watch based on the Michaela reveal at the end of season 3. We do not necessarily anticipate that it will be rushed, but we do tend to think that there is going to be some steady progress with its storytelling throughout the upcoming season. (As a reminder, the first part of it is going to be coming out later this month!)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

