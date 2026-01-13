Sweetpea season 2 premiere date: A January 2026 update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear more about a Sweetpea season 2 premiere date between now and then the end of January? Of course, there are reasons for Starz (or Sky in the UK) to consider making more announcements!

First and foremost, remember the fact that the Ella Purnell series has already finished production on the next batch of episodes — also, the actress’ other show in Fallout is currently airing on Prime Video. It makes a lot of sense, at least in theory, to use one series in order to promote the other, right?

Well, this is where we do have to come in here with a smidgen of bad news: It seems overly optimistic to get the murderous tale of Rhiannon Lewis back so soon. As great as it would be for this to happen, you do have to remember that Starz as a network is rather notorious for taking their time putting shows on the air. They have, for example, series like P-Valley and Power Book III: Raising Kanan roughly ready to go already despite being done filming for a while. Sweetpea, by comparison, still may be in post-production. We tend to think the earliest we could get it back is over the summer, but it could be even later than that. We would be shocked if there are any major announcements before the month is over.

As for what we are going to see here story-wise, let’s just say that Rhiannon is likely more unrestrained than ever before. The shocking finale indicated that her MO may be changing in real time, so what sort of carnage will she cause from here on out?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

