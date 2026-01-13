Is NCIS new tonight on CBS, January 13, 2026?

Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? Let’s just say that within this particular article, we have a wide array of stories to share when it comes to the show’s future.

With that, where do we start? Well, we can’t exactly say that it will make everyone in the world altogether happy, as there is no installment of the crime drama — or its prequel series Origins or the Sydney spin-off show. The entire lineup continues to be on hold as the network would prefer stacking and/or airing new episodes once we get to the other side of the Winter Olympics.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get even more TV reactions and reviews!

Now that we’ve noted all of this, here is where we do get to the curveball that may especially frustrate some people out there: The fact that we are going to be waiting longer than originally planned. Initial announcements indicated that NCIS was going to be back on Tuesday, February 24. However, it has since been pushed back to March 3 along with the rest of the lineup for a pretty simple reason: A State of the Union Address that has been set for the 24th. This does happen often on Tuesdays during the winter every year, so we do think that CBS was prepared for the possibility.

Now if there is one other thing that makes this long wait all the more painful, it is simply knowing what we were left off with in the dramatic return of Ellie Bishop to the world. We are still infinitely curious as to whether or not Knight will keep her mission a secret — especially with the history that Torres has with her. We have a hard time seeing that happen long-term.

Related – Be sure to get some more news right now on NCIS now, including a few more details all about the future

What are you eager to see on NCIS and the rest of the Tuesday lineup when they come back?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







