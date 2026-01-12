Down Cemetery Road season 2 premiere date: January update

Is there any chance at all that we are going to get a Down Cemetery Road season 2 premiere date between now and the end of January? What about some other details about what the next part of the story could be?

Well, the first order of business here really should just be noting that there is so much to be excited about when it comes to the next part of the Mick Herron adaptation. There are a number of stories still out there worth telling featuring the characters of Zoe and Sarah, and we certainly remain eager about the opportunities to see the source material come to life.

As for whether or not we will be seeing them anytime soon, though, this is where some of the bad news comes into play. There is no indication at present that Down Cemetery Road will be coming back this year and if it does, we tend to think it will be close to the end of the year. The first season only recently aired on Apple TV, with the renewal coming at the tail end of that. Because of all of this, we imagine that January (and then beyond) will be a rather dead period when it comes to news.

As for what the story of next season will look like…

A lot is going to come down to how Zoe and Sarah find themselves working together again. After all, the first season of Down Cemetery Road ended in a way where these two characters could easily go their separate ways, and Sarah is not even an investigator. What would make Zoe want to work with her again?

What are you hoping to see a this point on Down Cemetery Road season 2?

