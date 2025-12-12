Down Cemetery Road renewed for season 2 at Apple TV

Just a mere matter of days removed from the season 1 finale, be confident in this: A Down Cemetery Road season 2 is going to be coming to Apple TV!

Per TVLine, we are also really grateful to have a slightly better sense of what is ahead. Take a look: “After a woman falls in front of a train, Zoë is called in to investigate, but this seemingly simple case soon upends her life as she and Sarah find themselves navigating the glamorous but ruthless world of black market antiquities. Matters take a deadly turn when they stumble into the path of a brutal serial killer who will stop at nothing to cover up his crimes.”

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to secure some other TV reactions and reviews!

In a larger statement about the renewal, here is what star and executive producer Emma Thompson had to say:

“I’m so thrilled that ‘Down Cemetery Road’ has been enjoyed enough to warrant a second season … The thought of working with the team again, with wonderful Morwenna Banks in the writer’s seat and the indomitable Ruth Wilson who is the best and most brilliant co-star any aging Dame could desire, is frankly far more than I feel I deserve. Zoë Boehm is a punkishly delicious avatar, and I can’t wait to pull on her knock-off Doc Martens again.”

Our hope here is that we will see the second season now either in late 2026 or early 2027 — we do think it helps the turnaround that there is a lot of source material out there already from Mick Herron. Also, we hardly think that this is one of those shows that takes an extremely long period of time to make. There aren’t a lot of special effects here, and the cast is relatively small.

Related – Be sure to get some other news when it comes to Down Cemetery Road right now

What are you most eager to see entering a Down Cemetery Road season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.