Pluribus season 2: Rhea Seehorn shares her expectation

We know that the past 24 hours have been rather big for Pluribus on Apple TV, and for good reason: Rhea Seehorn just won a Golden Globe! After years of being criminally underrated for her role on Better Call Saul the actress is now stepping into the spotlight — and is also doing her best to brace for what is next.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the Globes last night, the actress indicated that she was not trying to be intentionally evasive in sharing season 2 details; however, the truth is that everything is still super-early! We have heard Vince Gilligan say in the past that he and the creative team are working on the story, and Seehorn noted that viewers can expect more of what they love — but “ramped up,” as that is something that Vince does so well.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to secure even more PLURIBUS reviews!

We certainly recognize that the stakes are going to be higher moving forward, largely due to the fact that Carol now has an atom bomb, of all things, in her possession. She also recognizes that Zosia and the Joined are going to do whatever they can to turn her, even if that means using her frozen eggs to get what they need. The relationship is clearly different and now, she may work more directly with Manousos, despite the fact that this man is about the least patient and agreeable person to ever live.

Our general feeling is that some of the comedy from the first season will still be there, but be prepare for some more twists and notable cast members. Who knows? We may be able to get another voice cameo from Breaking Bad or Better Call Saul after what we ended up getting in season 1. (Of course, in some instances it is better to be surprised.)

Related – When will Pluribus season 2 premiere on Apple TV?

What are you most eager to see at this point heading into Pluribus season 2?

Is there any one thing that you are especially hoping to check out? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do, come back for other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







