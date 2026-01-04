Pluribus season 2 premiere date: A January 2026 update

Between now and the end of January, is there any chance that we are going to hear more about a Pluribus season 2 premiere date? Or, are we fooling ourselves even thinking that there will be any news at all in the near future?

The first thing that you do have to remember here is honestly quite simple: The first season just wrapped a month ago! Even if Apple TV greenlit more of the series a long time ago, things do not move in some sort of rapid fashion. Vince Gilligan and his team are working on the story for the next chapter of the show, but he has already spoken about the need for patience — he has even said that he does not work as fast as he used to, and it feels like a targeted date for season 2 is some point in 2027.

As for where that leaves us this month, we would say to simply check out some other shows on Apple and hope for the best when it comes to announcements later this year. We’re not likely to get anything about filming, casting, or anything more with the show for some time.

Because of everything we’ve just said, it feels like we are meant to linger on that lasting image of Carol, arriving back to her home in Albuquerque, now with an atom bomb in tow. She feels massively betrayed by Zosia and the Joined, who now have access to her stem cells thanks to her frozen eggs. They are looking to effectively recruit her, but that is a process that takes some time. Moving forward, Rhea Seehorn’s character is in a spot where she may only have a couple of months before she loses her individuality. What does she do with that? This is where the mystery lies.

