Pluribus season 2: Is the cast still in the dark?

The season 1 finale of Pluribus has now officially come and gone at Apple TV and within that, we do have all sorts of questions regarding the future.

So, is much of the cast in the same boat as us? Ironically, yes. Even though they were on set working on the series for several months, that does not mean that they have more insight on future story arcs than anyone else. They are also left to sit back and, to put it in really simple terms, wonder what else is going to happen.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some other PLURIBUS reviews!

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter following the events of the season 1 finale, here is what Karolina Wydra (Zosia) had to say when asked how much she knows about what is ahead:

No, I don’t. I wish. I love that Vince is going to write the [second] season before we’ll get to know something. Even with season one, I discovered it as it went along with each episode. We didn’t get all of them all at once, so it’s really fun that way. What’s also great is it doesn’t color your performance. What happens in 109, I wonder if knowing that information would’ve somehow seeped into my subconscious and made Zosia be more, “Ooh, I have a secret.” Vince and I talked about how they’re not manipulative and Zosia is not sinister. So it was just about making sure that she’s coming from a place of true honesty and just doing things to make Carol happy and be of service to Carol.

Given that Zosia actually did help Carol get an atom bomb, of all things, in the finale, that does signal just how far she is willing to go. Could she change? Is there a way that Rhea Seehorn’s character could ever get through to the real Zosia? These are the things we are currently left to wonder.

Related – Be sure to get some more discussion now on Pluribus, including when season 2 will premiere

What are you most hoping to see heading into Pluribus season 2 over at Apple TV?

Be sure to share right away in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







