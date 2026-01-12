Ginny & Georgia season 4 premiere date: A January 2026 update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear more about a Ginny & Georgia season 4 on Netflix between now and the end of January?

Well, we do recognize that at this point, the enthusiasm and/or eagerness for more of the show has to be out there. It has been some time now since season 3 aired and given that it and season 4 were ordered at the same time, it would make sense that they end up filming back-to-back.

So, did that happen? Not exactly, and that is one of the reasons why we are still waiting. Luckily, Ginny & Georgia is actively in production, so we at least think we’re going to be hitting the home stretch of the break before too long. Our hope is that it premieres either in late summer or the fall, which means that in the months to come, we are probably going to get a good bit more news on the subject of what is ahead.

In the end, we would say that if you are going into this month (or really the rest of the winter) hoping to get some grand answer on the series’ return, you are going to be disappointed. This is not a show that is going to rush back on the air solely for the sake of doing so. After all, remember that its viewership has endured some really long breaks between seasons in the past; the one silver lining we can offer here is that we don’t think that this one we’re currently in is poised to be as bad as what we have seen before.

What do you most want to see moving into Ginny & Georgia season 4 when it airs?

Do you think we’ll see the show before summer ends? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates on the way.

