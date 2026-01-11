Call the Midwife season 15 premiere: Helen George’s big tease

This weekend on BBC One the Call the Midwife season 15 premiere is set to air — meanwhile, American viewers have to wait until March! No matter when you get to check out the drama series, one thing that is rather clear is that we’re going to be seeing stories that feel both familiar and new at the same exact time. Time marches on into the 1970’s, and characters will have to adapt to everything from social movements to changes in technology.

Of course, one of the big ones via the NHS and hospital births will impact almost everyone at Nonnatus House in some shape or form. Is the establishment being threatened with closure once again?

Speaking to the BBC about the journey ahead and this particular plotline, here is some of what Helen George had to say:

It’s one of the storylines that’s affected me: This external threat to Nonnatus House and what was happening in the NHS at the time. And the fact that nuns were being made to choose between their habit and their work. Having that looming threat over us, which we’ve been pushing away for years, inching closer and closer, is terrifying now it’s pounding on the door.

We do think that a lot of the changes in society will deeply impact characters all across the board and really, seeing how all of this plays out will be greatly entertaining to watch — but also unpredictable. Can Call the Midwife actually exist as a show in the event that Nonnatus ceases to exist? At this point, it does feel like one of those things that you have to start wondering about.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

