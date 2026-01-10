Will Trent season 4 episode 2 promo: If there’s a Will…

Tuesday night’s Will Trent season 4 episode 2 could arguably be one of the most pivotal of the entire series so far. After all, just consider where we are starting here, as the title character will be presumed dead at the start of it due to some charred remains.

What does this mean? Well, we tend to think that we’re getting set to see a difficult puzzle that multiple characters will struggle to solve. Take Will, who is still alive, but in a position where he has to find a way to fight for his freedom. Meanwhile, Angie and the others will start to figure out over time that he is still alive, but struggle to actually determine what to do in order to piece everything together. There’s also that sentiment that comes with thinking someone is gone — does this change or inform how you feel about the past?

If you head over to the link here now, you can see the latest promo of what lies ahead, one that does signal the struggles that are coming for a lot of the characters. One other thing that is important to note here is the rather-simple fact that this is the end of a two-parter, which makes us think that we are going to get a little closure with this current chapter of the story. Is there still a chance for us to hear more about the aftermath later? Sure, but there are at least certain parts of the narrative that will feel settled.

In conclusion here, though, the #1 thing to remember is that Will Trent, perhaps more so than almost any other network show out there, likes to work without fear. They aren’t afraid of taking big swings.

