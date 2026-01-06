Will Trent season 4 episode 2 spoilers: Will … presumed dead?

Based on the details that we’ve got for Will Trent season 4 episode 2 titled “Love Takes Time,” one thing is clear almost right away. The ABC series is one willing to swing for the fences, no matter what the end result ends up being.

After all, how else do you explain a story where the title character is presumed dead? Of course, we tend to think that he will make it through (would we have a show without him?), but there are still so many interesting questions as to what the aftermath here could be. After all, this feels like one of those situations where perspectives dramatically shift for every single character. If you truly believe Will is gone, will you start to feel regret in your heart over things that happened in the past?

If you look below, you can see the full Will Trent season 4 episode 2 synopsis with more insight now as to what lies ahead:

When Will disappears and is presumed dead, the team scrambles for answers. As Angie questions the evidence, it becomes clear something isn’t adding up, while Will, trapped and wounded, races to outsmart his captor.

If there is anything that we can say with a measure of confidence at this point, it is simply that no matter what happens here, it is going to set the foundation for the rest of the season in a pretty dramatic way. One of the things that has long made this one as great as it’s been is that commitment to never resting on its laurels. There has never been a fear to just follow the status quo, and that has allowed it to be as successful as just about any other network show out there these days.

