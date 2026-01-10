The Agency season 2 premiere date: A January 2026 update

After months and months of waiting, are we closer to getting a premiere date for The Agency season 2 before January is over?

There are a handful of different things that you do have to consider right now regarding the future of the Showtime drama, but let’s begin with the fact that there is technically a title change behind the scenes. The series is now called The Agency: Central Intelligence, which we imagine is just to make it more clear to casual viewers just what the story here is all about. More so than the name, the biggest thing that matters here is simply that we’re going to have a chance to see more gritty drama that is inspired, at least in part, by some current events.

So what are the chances we are going to get more news soon? We would love it but at the same time, we have to be cautious. We will say this, though: There is at least a chance that a premiere date reveal happens before January is over. After all, remember for the fact that the show starting shooting around the middle of last year. We tend to think that there is are a number of episodes that are either in the can or close to it at this point. Fingers crossed that we do see the story play out again in the spring.

Will there be some arcs inspired by real life?

You can argue that this is the case but at the same time, we do not think that the writers are out there just looking for them. Some ideas and story elements come together by coincidence, whereas some others are just the byproduct of what happened to a number of characters at the end of last season.

