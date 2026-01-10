When Calls the Heart season 13 episode 2 video: Bracing for fire

In just over 24 hours, you are going to have a chance to dive into When Calls the Heart season 13 episode 2. What exactly lies ahead? Well, there are a few different things that we know already — including that there is a good bit of danger.

After all, a big part of “Up in Smoke” is going to be themed around a fire that brings a great deal of the larger community into trouble. Everyone will rally together to try to help those in need, but with that will come a considerable amount of fear. Is there a chance that not everyone makes it back? We want to stay optimistic, but also recognize that this is a world where bad things to happen sometimes and we have to be prepared.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get additional TV reactions and reviews!

If you head over to the official Hallmark Channel YouTube Channel now, you can see a sneak peek where Lee, Mike, and a number of other key characters are heading up to the scene of the fire while Elizabeth, Rosemary, and others do their part to wish them well. They take solace in the idea that everyone knows the surroundings well and should stay safe; yet, we know that fires are somewhat unpredictable.

What is a little curious right now is that thanks to the premiere tying together the story of Little Jack and the insulin, we are actually entering a spot now where there are a lot of questions when it comes to the future of certain plotlines. Sure, we are going to have more of the relationship between Nathan and Elizabeth, but are there any other larger arcs that can be viewed as sure things?

Related – Be sure to get some more news right away when it comes to the next When Calls the Heart now

What do you most want to see moving into When Calls the Heart season 13 episode 2?

Share all of your thoughts and hopes now in the attached comments! After you do that, come back — there are a lot of other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







