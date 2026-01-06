When Calls the Heart season 13 episode 2 promo: Who is in danger?

Judging from what we have seen already entering When Calls the Heart season 13 episode 2 already, one thing is abundantly clear — multiple lives could be in peril by the time the hour is over.

After all, just consider the fact that a significant chunk of the upcoming story is set around a fire that could bring most of Hope Valley together to save lives — it does not matter who they are, let alone what they are up to when the blaze starts up. It is all hands on deck, but the trouble that of course comes with a situation like this is that there can be casualties. This is a series that has killed characters off before and despite its largely optimistic tone, there is still a reason to worry.

If you head over to the link here now, you can see the full teaser for what is to come, one that does at least indicate the high stakes — though it does not give away too much in the way of the end result. The only thing that we can really advise is to have tissues on standby, if need be.

In talking big-picture, of course the thing that we are looking forward to the most at this point is a chance to see a deepening of the relationship between Elizabeth and Nathan. The love between them is clearly there, and he is trying everything that he can do in order to be both a great romantic partner as well as a father figure to Little Jack. It feels like the kind words handed down to him from Charlotte Thornton could go a long way as we get further into the season.

