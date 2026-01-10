The Pitt season 2 episode 2 spoilers: A big source of conflict?

Next week is poised to bring The Pitt season 2 episode 2 to HBO Max and of course, we find ourselves curious as to how certain stories will continue. Of course, there is built-in tension between Robby and Langdon as the latter returns to work. Meanwhile, you’ve got a new source of tension courtesy of Dr. Al-Hashimi, someone who is new to the hospital and is looking to take over for Noah Wyle’s character as he goes off on sabbatical.

So what makes Al-Hashimi work as a foil? Well, like so many other doctors, she does want the best for her patients. However, the way that she goes about it will lead to disagreements and drama in some unexpected ways.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more THE PITT reactions and reviews!

Speaking on the subject of her character’s arrival (and early tension) to The Hollywood Reporter, here is what series newcomer Sepideh Moafi had to say:

Well, she starts off the day with a mock code. (Laughs.) She doesn’t see this as controversial, so much as, this is how we can improve. I think she’s well-intentioned and steadfast in her vision. I admire that. Even though she knows she’s often misunderstood, that never deters her from pursuing what she believes will make a meaningful difference.

Ultimately, Moafi seems to understand exactly where her character is coming from, and that is really important when you are taking on a role like this. If nobody else will agree with your methods, don’t you have to? Some of her suggestions, including trying to cut out the use of The Pitt as a nickname, seem to be tied to wanting to foster a better environment. We imagine this will continue heading into episode 2 and beyond … but the same can be said for the pushback.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts entering the next episode of The Pitt

What do you think we are going to see moving into The Pitt season 2 episode 2 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a lot of other updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







