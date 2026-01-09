The Pitt season 2 episode 2 spoilers: More on the baby mystery

We have a feeling that there are a multitude of topics on your mind heading into The Pitt season 2 episode 2 — how could there not be? We have so man familiar characters back at the hospital, so many medical cases to solve, and then also relationships to try and repair.

For the sake of this particular article, though, we want to put the focus on one topic above all others: The baby, who was left behind at the hospital. Who is responsible for that? This is something we hope to get more information on eventually. The same thing goes for the reaction we saw from Dr. Al-Hashimi to it at the end of the premiere. Our presumption was that she saw something in the test results that she did not like, but is there more to the story beyond that?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more THE PITT reviews!

Well, speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the actress behind the role of “Dr. Al” in Sepideh Moafi had the following to say:

Her reaction to that baby, the abandoned baby, will make more sense later on in the season.

That may not be a huge spoiler, but it does go to show that this is a storyline that will not be rushed by any means — and that is just one of the reasons for the excitement here. Even though The Pitt may be set over the course of one day, that does not mean that any story has to be rushed for viewers. There is time to watch it play out and with one like this, we tend to think there is a chance that it will flow in a few different directions before we reach the eventual destination.

Related – Get even more discussion on The Pitt season 2 and what is ahead

What do you most want to see at this point heading into The Pitt season 2 episode 2?

Do you have any big predictions? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do, be sure to come back to get all sorts of additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







