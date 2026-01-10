The Traitors US season 4 episode 4: Who could be banished next?

As we head into The Traitors US season 4 episode 4 (plus episode 5 after the fact) next week on Peacock, we know what has to be resolved. There is a small group of people (Ron, Caroline, Eric, and Kristen) who are currently up to be murdered in the woods, and seeing what the Traitors decide should be interesting here.

Now, we’ve already noted that Kristen feels like the most dangerous of the players just from her history on competitive TV — yet, we worry to some extent that Ron may be checking out due to the emotional turmoil thrown on him so far. A lot could happen, but what will be taking place after the fact?

We do think that this season is already throwing out there a fairly interesting narrative for this game, mostly because it is not one that we’ve seen all that many times in the past. To be specific, we are talking about a situation here where there may be a reason to get rid of a Faithful in Michael Rapaport just because he’s so terrible at his job. We would be stunned if he survives another roundtable at this point. He is loud, difficult to argue with, and also wastes a lot of time. He may have Tiffany to protect him, but how far will that go?

If there is another person to worry about, could it be Lisa Rinna? She has yet to make any big mistakes as a Traitor but at the same time, she is the person who most screams “Traitor” out of any Real Housewives. Given that she’s been an actress for so much of her life, of course there could be suspicion thrown on her for that very reason. We’d very much be worried at this point.

