The Traitors US season 5: Should Ian Terry be invited back?

There are so many feelings to simmer over after the first three episodes of The Traitors US, but let’s spend a moment discussing Ian Terry in particular. The Big Brother winner has shown himself to be a great strategist and an overall-likable guy; unfortunately, he fell victim to a couple of things at the start of the season. First and foremost, there was the Secret Traitor twist, which narrowed down the number of people the Traitors could look to murder. Then, he was deemed the most threatening of that group.

So much of the first few episodes of the Peacock series are defined by chance, and there are SO many ways in which Ian could have survived if one of two things were different. Take, for example, there being a game-player in the turret who could spare him last-minute. Or, a Secret Traitor who decided not to shortlist him at all.

One of the big stories early this season was Dorinda getting a second chance this go-around after an early exit last season. Meanwhile, The Traitors has also brought back Kate Chastain for another go, even though she made it reasonably far the first time she played the game. Could Ian be next?

On paper, we love the idea since he barely got the chance to play here, and he is absolutely one of the smartest people the show has ever had. Yet, will they ever do it? There is the concern that Kate and Dorinda’s returns were facilitated in part by them being NBCUniversal talent — The Traitors has less incentive to bring back someone from an external property like Big Brother. Meanwhile, you could argue that Ian will always be a target just because of his gameplay history.

Nonetheless, we still want to see it happen — it is rare you get on TV someone who plays hard, is incredibly likable, and never takes things personally.

