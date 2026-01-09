The Traitors US season 4 episode 4, 5 preview: Who will die?

After the big premiere tonight on Peacock, what more can we say regarding The Traitors US season 4 episode 4 — plus episode 5 at the same time?

Well, first and foremost, here is where we should note that the streaming service has a pretty unique schedule for the early part of the season, as we’ve got three episodes this week and then two the next. After that, the series will shift to having one episode air a week until late February, which is when you will get the finale as well as the reunion.

Now, do you want to get a better sense as to what is ahead here? Well, let’s start off here by noting that we’ve got a pretty compelling cliffhanger as the Traitors have to determine who to murder out of those left tied to the trees. You’ve got Ron Funches — who had no opportunity to even compete for his safety — and then also Kristen Kish, Eric Nam, and then Caroline Stanbury. Technically, Lisa would be there too, but her status as a Traitor exempts her.

Who is the most likely to be killed? That is where things get complicated given that Kristen may be the most competitive based on her reality TV history. Yet, at the same time getting rid of Caroline could help to give Candiace and Lisa cover. Ron acts the most like he’s about to die, almost daring the Traitors to do it. Yet, what is the value in taking him out? Isn’t he going to be banished anyway? It certainly feels like a number of people are suspecting him already…

