The Traitors US season 4 episode 3: A shocking murder!

We had a feeling that the first few episodes of The Traitors US season 4 were going to be incredibly entertaining; yet, did you see some of the main surprises coming?

First and foremost, the producers and Alan Cumming chose three Traitors this season who we certainly did not expect: Lisa Rinna, Candiace Dillard Bassett, and Rob Rausch. That is without mentioning the shock reveal that the Secret Traitor was Donna Kelce, who was unmasked during the third episode! We truly did not expect that this season would not give anyone from the CBS reality community the title of Traitor, especially when you had some real icons to choose from. (We’re sure that some may give a side-eye for two of the three primary Traitors being Real Housewives, but the whole point here is that it is unpredictable.)

Now, we get to the other shockers here in the banishments. Losing Ian Terry before anyone this season is an incredible shame, as there was not really anything the Big Brother 14 winner could do to save himself with the shortlist that was given. This is the part of the show where luck plays heavily into it, especially in the early game. Porsha Williams’ exit was the most typical for the show, mostly in that she made some colossal mistakes in what she said to Ron Funches and others.

Losing Rob Cesternino? This is the one that could feel the most like a dagger to folks given that his return was the center of great excitement leading into the game. He also was taken out in controversial fashion thanks to a Murder in Plain Sight twist. Rob even predicted it, and this is the part of the particular twist that rubs us the wrong way. Rob figured out what was happening to some extent and yet, he could not protect himself because there is nothing the Traitors had to do directly to him. Why are we punishing a Faithful who honestly was playing the game well? If he was taken out in a normal murder, we’d feel a bit different…

