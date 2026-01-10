Landman season 2 episode 9 spoilers: The biggest threat

In a matter of hours we are finally going to have a chance to see Landman season 2 episode 9 arrive — so what will the focus of the story be? Of course that is something we’re curious about, given that penultimate stories are often where the most chaos potentially lies! We tend to think that is even more the case when you think about where things are in the central narrative. You’ve got Tommy, Cami, and others pondering a big risk that could alter the course of their respective futures. Meanwhile, we know that Cooper has been teetering close to disaster for a while now.

Yet, the biggest threat moving into episode 9 is one that has really been there from the start — we’ve just been waiting for when they will strike.

In the end, our eyes are pretty transfixed on Gallino at this point because we’re starting to understand more of his motives. He’s someone who is trying to get even richer thanks to his loans to Cami, and him becoming “friends” with Tommy is, at least in that way, another stepping stone. While we know that he is capable of doing some pretty dark and dangerous things, he’s careful. That has been a summation for a lot of the season so far for Andy Garcia’s role.

In general, we do recognize that there are some fair concerns and/or criticisms out there with what we’ve seen so far this season — namely, those who feel like the narrative is too slow and the writers are taking their time to get from point A to point B. Yet, we are thinking more and more now that this is intentional as we build towards a spot where almost everything could change.

