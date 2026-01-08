Landman season 2 episode 9 spoilers: Could someone die?

Have we been set up at this point for something huge to transpire moving into Landman season 2 episode 9 over on Paramount+? There is certainly a chance, especially if you are trying to read the tea leaves of what we’ve had for most of the season so far.

We recognize that there has been extensive criticism that the Taylor Sheridan series has steered away from action for most of the season in favor of something deeper and more personal. It is easy to assume that if someone goes this season, it would be in some dramatic oil explosion as M-Tex is contemplating taking some more risks. However, is that the direction the story is actually going?

Based on his appearance this season and the scenes that he’s shared with Billy Bob Thornton and others, it feels like the safest bet that Sam Elliott’s character of T.L. could go before the end of the season. His appearance around Tommy has offered up a chance of healing to a certain extent, and allowed him to get more perspective on his own life. There is also the question of how much more story there would be if you were to bring him back now for a season 3 You can’t just ship this character off now elsewhere, can you?

Of course, you can argue that if the series wants to go in a more dramatic direction, they could remove Cooper from the equation as his ambition may finally collide with his recklessness. However, losing him now feels like cutting off a big storytelling engine! You could argue that Cami gets removed from her post at the end of the season rather than killed, and this could be the shake-up the series needs. Yet, do you really want to loose Demi Moore so soon after an Oscar nomination?

If nothing else, we tend to think that these are the questions Sheridan was wrestling with by the end of the season. We will just have to wait and see where it all lands.

What do you think we are going to see on Landman season 2 episode 9?

Are you of the belief that someone could die? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments, and also come back — there are some other updates on the way.

