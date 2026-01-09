The Testaments premiere date: A January 2026 update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear anything more about The Testaments, including a premiere date, before the month is over?

As you would imagine, there are so many different things that can be stated when it comes to the future of the Handmaid’s Tale spin-off, including the fact that it has already been confirmed to launch at some point this April. We do imagine that as we near the Oscars, there is going to be a pretty active push to promote it — after all, the awards show is airing on ABC is given Chase Infiniti’s presence in One Battle After Another, it makes more sense to get the ball rolling.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get even more on THE TESTAMENTS right now!

So is there a chance that an exact premiere date comes out before the end of the month? We do honestly think that there is, but don’t be shocked if it is revealed in early February instead. One way or another, Hulu will put a lot of creative juice behind the Margaret Atwood adaptation. With The Handmaid’s Tale over they need this to be a hit, and they may not have another one on the schedule at the time this premieres. Just remember that at this point, Paradise will either be off the air or close to it.

While we do believe there is a chance that some people beyond Ann Dowd (pictured above) will be a part of this new show, the primary focus is going to be on a new group of people, a younger generation who does not remember life before Gilead. How they react to these circumstances will easily make the show stand out in a variety of ways, and we are excited to see how all of this plays out.

Related – Get even more discussion now regarding the arrival of The Testaments

What do you want to see on The Testaments when the show does arrive?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a lot of other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







