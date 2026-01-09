The White Lotus season 4 reportedly lands location in France

As so many out there may know at this point, The White Lotus season 4 is going to be taking place in France. Thanks to that, we can dive in further now on the primary setting!

According to a new report from Variety, the upcoming batch of episodes is going to be filmed, at least in part, at the luxurious Château de La Messardière in Saint-Tropez on the Côte d’Azur. This is a bit of evidence that the French Riviera is going to be a huge part of the story moving forward, which makes sense given its wealth and propensity as a tourist destination. (Note that creator Mike White will also likely use a few other resorts here and there, which we saw him do during the third season set in Thailand.)

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more THE WHITE LOTUS reviews!

What is also noteworthy about this piece is that we’ve got a larger sense of the production timeline. Cameras are poised to start rolling this spring and from there, continue until around October. This is subject to change, but the next major order of business is going to be figuring out the cast. We’ve heard of a couple of names who are confirmed, but there is a lot more work that needs to be done here. To go along with that, are there going to be any characters from the first three seasons who come back? You can easily argue that the death of Tanya could course through the story but at the same time, did it run its course with Belinda taking the money from Greg?

For now, we’re just glad to be able to start picturing the upcoming White Lotus in our mind — now, we just have to see how it gets populated.

Related – Be sure to score some other news on The White Lotus, including some season 4 premiere date hopes

What are you most eager to see heading into The White Lotus season 4 when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back here to get some other updates in due time.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







