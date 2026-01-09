Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS, January 9, 2026?

Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS? Given that we are some time away now from these episodes arriving on the network, we do not blame anyone who is feeling a tinge of curiosity. Also, remember the wide array of cliffhangers that we got back in December! We’d love nothing more than to go ahead and get into Bode’s next chapter.

So with that in mind, are we about to actually see it? That is where we do have to share more of the bad news…

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to secure some more TV reactions and reviews!

Unfortunately, the plans for Fire Country throughout the month of January have not changed — there are no new episodes on the schedule. The plan at present is to bring it and the rest of the Friday-night lineup back in late February, on the other side of the Winter Olympics. We imagine that come late January, there is at least a chance that a few more details are going to emerge all about what lies ahead.

Now, what do we want to see? Of course, Jake and Malcolm finding out more about each other has potential to be some really great storytelling, but we also want to be patient as certain parts of it play out. Meanwhile, at the same time we also want to see if something more develops for Bode and Chloe, largely because of what this relationship represents. This is an opportunity to learn more about their shared past, and also an era of Bode’s life before the legal troubles and anything else. There is a sort of mystery there, and we believe that playing into that could be rather great fun.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Fire Country now, including what else is going to be coming for Bode and Chloe

What do you most want to see moving into Fire Country when the show returns to CBS?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







