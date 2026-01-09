Is Sheriff Country new tonight on CBS, January 9, 2026?

Is Sheriff Country new tonight on CBS? At this point, it does make all the sense in the world to want more of the series, especially at this point. We are on the other side of the holidays by a reasonable margin, so why wouldn’t we start to think that the network wants to make some real progress?

Well, let’s go ahead and get the bad news out of the way here — as much as we would like more of Morena Baccarin and the cast tonight, it is simply not happening. There is no new episode on the air, and we are going to be waiting for a long time still to see it back. As for how long we are talking about, think in terms of late February. We aren’t getting any of these Friday-night scripted shows back until the Olympics are over.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some other TV reactions and reviews!

Is it a little bit annoying that CBS opted against airing Sheriff Country at a time there isn’t much programming on the air? Absolutely, but we also understand their thinking in the following sense: they do not want to bring this show back for a few weeks, one to then push it off the air again for nearly a month after the fact. They clearly see more value in having a continuous run later, close to the end of the winter.

Are we going to at least get more news on the future soon?

Well, define “soon.” We do believe that by the time we get to the end of the month, there may be a few more details shared on what lies ahead — at the very least, can we learn more about what happened to Travis?

Related – Be sure to get some more news regarding Sheriff Country, including more discussion on the recent cliffhanger

What do you most want to see moving into Sheriff Country season 1 episode 10 when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







