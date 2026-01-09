Is Power Book IV: Force new tonight on Starz, season 3 episode 10?

Is Power Book IV: Force new tonight on Starz? With the way in which this past episode wrapped up, it is hard to blame anyone who wants more of Tommy Egan’s journey and soon. After all, there is only one episode remaining to wrap up his story … at least for the time being.

Based on what we know about the series finale already, this is going to be a violent, chaotic ending where all bets are off, and a number of people across various factions being in grave danger. The title here is “Beginning of the End,” and the synopsis below gives you a great sense of what is ahead: “The mounting pressure for retaliation looms, as disastrous moves and shocking secrets shake the streets.”

Now, unfortunately, we do have to come in here and state the bad news: The Joseph Sikora series is off the air this week. Why? Well, the easiest answer we can offer here is that this is something that Starz just routinely does with their shows. The vast majority of them do end up having some sort of break in the middle of the season; this one is simply more inconvenient because we are so close to the end of the road.

If there is one thing to watch for…

It is honestly rather simple: There is a good chance that the Force series finale goes full-circle with what we saw at the end of Power Book II: Ghost with Tariq. A lot of signs suggest that we could be seeing a sequel series at some point with both Sikora and Michael Rainey Jr., and that is something that we would certainly welcome. It is one of the big reasons we think that the upcoming series finale is not necessarily the end of Tommy Egan … though a lot is going to be up to Starz in the end here.

