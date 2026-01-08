True Detective season 5 premiere date: January 2026 update

Is there any chance that we are going to hear more on True Detective season 5 between now and the end of January? How long are we going to be forced to wait here?

Well, if there is one thing that we absolutely should say here first and foremost, it is that HBO is clearly taking its time to bring the next chapter of the crime anthology to the air. Sure, there have been some reports out there suggesting that Nicolas Cage will star in the next iteration, but nothing has been confirmed. So far, the only thing that has is the simple fact that Jamaica Bay, New York is meant to be the setting. This means we’re heading to a much more populated area after spending season 4 in remote Alaska.

So is there any chance that some more announcements are going to come before we get to the end of January? On paper, it is definitely possible … but it is also not confirmed in the slightest. Our general feeling here is that we’re going to be lucky to get some sort of casting news between now and the end of the month and if that happens, we’ll consider ourselves fortunate. There is still plenty of time, after all, to dive into and ponder over the story itself.

As for a premiere date, we stand by some things that we’ve said in the past suggesting that the series is returning in 2027. This is something that HBO themselves has also suggested, but it is still subject to change depending on when filming actually begins. True Detective is not a series they need in a certain window of time. Instead, all that really matters here is that the series is perfect.

