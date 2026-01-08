The Pitt renewed for season 3 ahead of season 2 premiere

As you get yourselves prepared to see the season 2 premiere of The Pitt over on HBO Max, you can feel very much confident now regarding the future.

Late Wednesday, the streaming service officially announced that on the heels of great early reviews for the Noah Wyle series’ second outing, a season 3 is officially in the works. We imagine that this will allow the creative team additional time to ponder over what the next part of Robby’s story could look like, along with characters both new and old who step into the hospital.

If the series does choose to utilize a similar timeline for season 3 than what we saw with season 2, it feels like filming is going to start in the late spring or early summer. We have seen that there is a real commitment to bring us a new season of this show on an annual basis, and we hope already that this is not something that they are going to back away from in the relatively near future. We will already say that pending some unforeseen interruption, the third season is likely to be coming in early 2027.

As for how many seasons we could actually see The Pitt on the air, why does there have to be any limit here at all? It does legitimately feel like it could be around for however long Wyle and the folks at HBO Max want it to. We have certainly seen from Grey’s Anatomy and many other medical dramas over the years that there is never a shortage of stories. What really matters above all else is that we end up getting to see compelling drama that still feels true to life at the same time.

