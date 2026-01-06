The Pitt season 2 spoilers: Another huge event ahead?

As you get prepared to see The Pitt season 2 arrive on HBO Max later this week, what more can we say about the road ahead here?

Well, let’s just begin here by noting that this show does tend to take its time with some larger story arcs, which it is able to do thanks largely to the way in which it is told. You have of course the individual medical cases but beyond just that, you also have to consider some sort of major traumatic event unfolding. For last season, that came about in the form of Pitt-fest. What could it be this time?

In an interview with TVLine, showrunner R. Scott Gemmill does seem to suggest that there may be some sort of technical issue that forces the entire ER staff to be a little more on their toes:

“There used to be an old saying in the medical field — especially in the ER — that the longer you stay, the longer you stay … The first season, we did a big mass casualty that threw a monkey wrench into everyone’s plans to go home. And there is something that happens this season — a glitch in the emergency department — that makes things a little more difficult.”

Now, we have certainly seen on other medical dramas over the years something similar where there is a mass blackout or a disaster of this variety. How can The Pitt freshen up something like this? We’d be more worried were it not for the fact that the first season already flipped a number of tropes on their head. We are pretty darn confident at this point that Gemmill and the producers will do the same exact thing here.

