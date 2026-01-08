Mayor of Kingstown season 5: Jeremy Renner on renewal news

In case you missed the very-much awesome news from earlier this week, Mayor of Kingstown season 5 is on the way! Of course, this is coupled with the rather-bittersweet reminder that it will be the final one and in that sense, this is a hard pill to swallow.

Then again, this is where we remind you that in this era, even making it all the way to a season 5 is a tremendous achievement. Think of how few shows manage to achieve this in an era of rising costs coupled with rampant competition. The timing of the announcement makes it that everyone involved can write a proper ending to Mike’s story, and that we are not going to get something that is rushed by any means.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some more TV reactions and reviews!

If you head over to the link here, you can see a new video in which star Jeremy Renner reflects on the show coming back for more, and you can see that the top word to describe it here is rather simple: Gratitude. This is a man who has went on such a powerful journey over the past several years, whether it be his near-death experience to finding a new lease on life. He has spoken openly about his challenges filming the third season in particular and now, he is getting stronger and healthier with each passing day.

Now, would it be nice for Mike to have a hopeful end on Mayor of Kingstown as well? Absolutely, but we hold no illusions that this is a show that will be out to give the character a happy outcome. We have seen so many people killed off over the years and by virtue of that, it feels foolish to look ahead and think that he will be safe.

Related – When is the final season of Mayor of Kingstown going to premiere?

How do you think that Mayor of Kingstown is going to eventually wrap up?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







