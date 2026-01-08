Industry season 4 spoilers: Why did Robert leave?

The arrival of Industry season 4 this weekend is something to very much anticipate, but there is both good and bad news ahead. First and foremost, we are going to be getting some great newcomers to the series included Kiernan Shipka and Max Minghella. However, you are also going to be losing Harry Lawtey and his character of Robert. He was a big part of the series, especially when you consider his relationship with Yasmin in season 3.

So why make the move at this point to take him out of the story? Let’s just say that a lot of it is tied to where he is in the overall narrative, and also the idea that in the ends of those involved, there may not have been a great place to take him.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some other TV reactions and reviews!

Speaking in a new interview with TV Insider, co-creator Mickey Down had the following to say about both the overall story and Robert in particular:

“Very boldly, there is a redemption arc for some of the characters … Characters do change in this show. Robert evolved out of the show because he had somewhat of a redemptive last episode of Season 3. The show operates in a world where people haven’t quite come to terms with their trauma yet or haven’t been healed of it. And when they do, or they are healed of it, they kind of leave the show. I’m not going to say that’s going to be the same for every single season, but it is currently the sort of operating system of the show.”

Does this mean that there could be an exit ramp for Harper, Yasmin, or some of the series’ other characters? That remains to be seen, and it may have a lot to do with where their stories venture as we move forward.

Related – Get even further prepared for the Industry season 4 premiere right now

Are you going to miss Robert on Industry moving forward?

Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are a lot of other updates incoming.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







