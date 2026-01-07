The Traitors US season 4 video: Ready for the gamers?

Can you believe that tomorrow night on Peacock, you are going to have a chance to see The Traitors US season 4 finally premiere? It has been such an exhausting wait given the fact that we’ve known this cast for several months!

One thing that has always made this particular version of the show exciting is the simple fact that there are so many different reasons people may watch. You’ve got the format, for starters, but then you also throw in there the Real Housewives fandom or people who are fond of other strategy-based games. There has always been an influx of Survivor / Big Brother players, and this season is no different with Tiffany Mitchel, Yam Yam Arocho, Rob Cesternino, Natalie Anderson, and Ian Terry.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more THE TRAITORS reviews!

If you head over here right now, you can see a full video featuring the gamers speaking out about the new season, including everything from preconceived notions of them to also past grudges. Ian, for example, says that he is open to working with anyone. Meanwhile, Tiffany expresses concern about Josh Martinez from Big Brother 19 turning up.

Is there a chance that one of these five will end up being a Traitor? Personally, we’d bank on it given that the history of the show. Rob feels like the most obvious based solely on pre-show popularity, similar to what we saw in the past with Dan Gheesling. However, there could be a real interest from producers to shake things up and go against the grain. We do believe that Tiffany would be a really fascinating Traitor, but we do not want to overlook Natalie — someone who has admittedly been overshadowed at times during the pre-game, even though she is a former winner and two-time finalist.

Related – Be sure to see some more previews now entering The Traitors US season 4!

Are you rooting for some of the gamers heading into The Traitors US season 4?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do that, remember to also come back here — there are a lot of other updates ahead you do not want to miss.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







