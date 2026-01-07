The Bear season 5 premiere date: A January 2026 update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear more about The Bear season 5 between now and the end of January? We know that the desire may be there for more, especially with us venturing into what we would call the great unknown with the Jeremy Allen White series.

After all, consider for the moment the rather-shocking way that season 4 ended, with Carmy making the decision to get out of the restaurant business altogether. This is something that has been earned over the past few seasons, as the very thing he is great at does not bring him happiness. At some point, he may be eager to find what does. This season could be about exploration, and of course new challenges provided that Sugar and Sydney are really going to run the establishment themselves.

Do we think that more news on The Bear could be coming this month? At least when it comes to filming, the possibility is there; however, it is far more unlikely that we are going to learn more about a premiere date, as we tend to think the earliest we will see the series back is moving into June. FX and Hulu like to have this show constantly eligible for the Emmys, and season 4 is already set for the 2026 edition of the awards show. Provided season 5 premieres after June 1, it will be eligible for the 2027 show.

As for whether or not season 5 will be the final one, it is possible and we do not think that Carmy’s journey is meant to go on forever. Really, we see it lasting more or less however long it makes sense to.

