The Pitt season 3: Is a renewal a done deal at HBO Max?

In just over 24 hours, you are going to see the premiere of The Pitt season 2 over at HBO Max — so is it crazy to already be thinking about a season 3?

With most series, we would storm in here and say that the answer is absolutely yes. Patience is a valuable thing in the TV industry and for the most part, there are risks that come with not knowing whether or not a show is about to hit a lull or if audiences are going to abandon them.

However, this is where we would step in here and say that the Noah Wyle drama is probably as immune to some of this as any show that you are ever going to find, and for a handful of different reasons. First and foremost, remember that The Pitt already has a number of glowing critical reviews out there, with many suggesting that there is no sophomore slump and this is every bit as good as Dr. Robby’s last 15-hour shift in the hospital. Meanwhile, season 2 is premiering just one year after season 1, making it a real unicorn in the streaming era. There is a real consistency here that you do not get almost anywhere else in television. While a 15-episode season may be a commitment, it is still less than the 22 that you typically get more network shows. Also, it is off the air long enough that you grow to miss it.

In the end, what we’re trying to say is that a renewal for season 3 feels inevitable during season 2. The faster that happens, the easier it will be for everyone involved here to get the next batch of episodes out at the same time in 2027. We see no real for HBO Max to want to shake things up at all.

