Survivor 50: Jeff Probst, show opted against big appearance fees

Leading up to the Survivor 50 premiere on CBS next month, one of the larger narratives is of course that we are dealing with one of the biggest casts yet. With that, we understand the concern that could come from a budget perspective.

After all, consider this — while reality TV has long been thought of as cost-effective, the model has changed slightly for shows like The Traitors or Deal or No Deal Island, who are using (at least in part) already-established talent. With that comes appearance fees, which can be hefty depending on the person.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more SURVIVOR reviews!

According to host and showrunner Jeff Probst, this was something that the show actually shied against this time around. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, he confirmed that everyone was given the same terms that were established back in season 8, where the first person voted out would receive $25,000 along with a $10,000 reunion show fee. (What sort of reunion show we get here remains to be seen.) He also went on to explain the process:

“With this season, there was not going to be any big appearance fees … The prize money is slightly higher than normal, and that’s it. We were very clear when we called each player: ‘These are non-negotiable terms. You’re going to be out here for 26 days and here’s the money. This isn’t a leverage situation. If the prize money is what you’re here for, then maybe 50 is not for you. We want people who want to be here to be a part of 50.'”

Is it possible that people turned down the season because the money was not good enough? Sure, but we also do not think this is a situation where contestants have a ton of leverage. Sure, they can end up on another season, but Survivor is not something easily replicated. While there are some omissions in our mind (see Sean Rector or Carolyn Wiger), the majority of the cast we are happy with.

Related – Will Survivor 50 be the season that Cirie actually wins?

What are you the most eager to see at this point heading into Survivor 50?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







