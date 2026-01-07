Sweet Magnolias season 5 premiere date revealed at Netflix

If you are very-much excited to see Sweet Magnolias season 5 arrive over at Netflix, let’s just say that we’ve got some good and bad news to share.

Where do we start? Well, let’s just note that we DO have a premiere date for the next chapter of the dramedy, but you will be waiting a good while to get it. How long? Just think in terms of from now until we get around to Thursday, June 11. That is a super-long time from where we are right now; while Netflix does tend to give you some premiere dates months in advance, five months early is a little shocking! Then again, at least it is nice to have it. This date makes it clear to us that the streamer does not want the show to premiere too close to Virgin River, which is rather similar in tone and they may be worried to some extent about overlap.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get further TV reactions and reviews!

As for what we know is coming up on Sweet Magnolias, one of the bigger changes for season 5 will be Maddie at least starting off the season in New York City. She has a new work opportunity there and by heading off to that spot, we are going to see a rather nice change-of-pace in terms of the narrative. Of course, we also do think the writers are eager to give us a classic fish out of water story — there may be less of that now in the internet age than there was 40-50 years ago, but there is a lot of fun that can still be had.

In general, we do tend to think that if you enjoyed the past few seasons of the show on Netflix, you are also going to very much love what we continue to get. Because we are waiting a while, just be patient regarding a trailer — we probably will not see that until May.

Related – Be sure to get some more discussion now when it comes to Sweet Magnolias

What are you hoping to see when it comes to Sweet Magnolias season 5 on Netflix?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







