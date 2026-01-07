Grey’s Anatomy season 22 episode 7 spoilers: Will Jo die?

We probably do not have to even tell you this, but Grey’s Anatomy season 22 episode 7 tomorrow night is critical — arguably, the biggest one since the premiere.

After all, the two episodes do have one thing in common in that they each feature a life-or-death crisis with a main character front and center. Back during the premiere, we saw this with Link. Now, the focus is shifting over to Camilla Luddington’s Jo, who could end up dying in childbirth. We’re already worried about the producers forcing Link to make some impossible choices or the series itself adding another beloved character to the list of people who are gone.

Of course, we cannot officially spoil anything one way or another until tomorrow night. The best thing we can do to set the stage is check out the full Grey’s Anatomy season 22 episode 7 synopsis below:

Winston and Ben fight to save Jo’s life, while Teddy supports Link. Owen and Jules battle to save a young man, and Lucas forms an unexpected bond with a patient.

The title for this episode is “Skyfall,” and of course we would not blame anyone out there who is pressing a panic button by virtue of that alone. However, this is where we would remind you that there is more going on in this story beyond just Jo, and also that the producers may just be tricking you into thinking that death is certain when in reality, that may not prove to be the case.

In general, we hope that there is closure on this one way or another in this episode, and we do honestly feel that there will be. What would the point be of dragging it out longer than this?

What do you most want to see moving into Grey’s Anatomy season 22 episode 7 when it airs?

